Delivery of flu vaccines for children, seniors delayed: Illinois Health Department

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Health said Thursday that there is a delay in delivery for flu vaccines targeting children and seniors.
The IDH said the delay is due to the process of determining the strains included in this year's vaccine.
The IDH believes the vaccine shipments should be fully delivered by the end of November. They are advising people to call their local pharmacy or clinic to make sure they have the vaccine before going to get their flu shot.
