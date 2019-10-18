Health & Fitness

Delivery of flu vaccines for children, seniors delayed: Illinois Health Department

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Health said Thursday that there is a delay in delivery for flu vaccines targeting children and seniors.

The IDH said the delay is due to the process of determining the strains included in this year's vaccine.

The IDH believes the vaccine shipments should be fully delivered by the end of November. They are advising people to call their local pharmacy or clinic to make sure they have the vaccine before going to get their flu shot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisvaccinesflu
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands picket, rally, march on 1st day of Chicago teachers strike
Man, 53, fatally shot while driving in Lakeview
Mother who lost son in Henry Pratt shooting told to take down 'Aurora Strong' flag
Supt. Johnson: Medical episode caused by missed blood pressure medication
CTU Strike 2019: Where to find child care with CPS classes canceled
2 wounded in shooting inside Harvey restaurant
Manhattan veteran who lost leg in Iraq given smart home
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, a little warmer Friday
El Chapo's son in custody in Mexico as violence erupts in Sinaloa
Elgin pastor charged with sexually assaulting child
Woman tells siblings to 'move back to your country'
Classmates honor 2 teens killed in Calumet City mall shooting
More TOP STORIES News