Windy City LIVE

Edward-Elmhurst Health doctor goes over do's, don'ts for the fully-vaccinated

EMBED <>More Videos

What can fully vaccinated people do? Edward-Elmhurst Health doctor goes over do's, don'ts

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Edward-Elmhurst Health.

Now that people are getting vaccinated and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel what are the do's and don'ts for fully vaccinated people? The host of the HealthyDrivenChicago podcast "Health 360 with Dr. G," Dr. Mark Gomez zooms in to WCL to give us the answers and talk about his podcast.

For more on the Health 360 with Dr. G podcast visit Health360podcast.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
In the kitchen with Mario Manfredini
Next on Windy City LIVE
How to get out of timeshares with ease
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jury reaches verdict in Derek Chauvin trial | LIVE
Pritzker brings National Guard to Chicago ahead of Derek Chauvin verdict
Man with Adam Toledo at time of fatal CPD shooting posts bond
Biden Afghanistan withdrawal draws concerns over abducted Lombard man
IL reports 2,587 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Climate change threatening Illinois' wildlife
Latino groups want DOJ probe of Adam Toledo shooting
Show More
Should states set pot policy by its potency? Some say yes
Chicago's COVID travel quarantine order updated with WI in yellow tier
Victims ID'd, man arrested in Kenosha bar shooting that killed 3, injured 3 others: sheriff
Cars stolen from LaPorte dealership seen driving at over 150 mph: ISP
CTA announces reconstruction of 4 North Side Red Line stations
More TOP STORIES News