Elgin elementary school closed due to mold

Coleman Elementary School in Elgin will be closed Thursday because of mold.

It had already been found in several classrooms and then Tuesday night, it was found in hallways.

"While the risk of harm is low, the District's Plant Operations department will need time to remediate this mold and reduce the moisture levels in the building. This action is being taken as a pre-caution; the health and safety of our students is our highest priority," the school said on its website.

All after-school activities, meetings, and the SAFE program are also canceled for Thursday at Coleman Elementary.
