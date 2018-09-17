HEALTH & FITNESS

Elgin elementary school will be closed Tuesday due to mold

EMBED </>More Videos

Coleman Elementary School in northwest suburban Elgin will remain closed Tuesday while cleanup crews deal with a mold problem.

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) --
Coleman Elementary School in northwest suburban Elgin will remain closed Tuesday while cleanup crews deal with a mold problem.

U-46 officials said the cleanup is taking longer than expected. The district said crews need more time to reduce the moisture levels in the building.

RELATED: Elgin elementary school closed due to mold

Mold was found last week in several classrooms, hallways and common areas.

"While the risk of harm is low, the District's Plant Operations department will need time to remediate this mold and reduce the moisture levels in the building. This action is being taken as a pre-caution; the health and safety of our students is our highest priority," the school said on its website.

Classes were canceled again Monday. The school has been closed since last Thursday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healtheducationmoldschoolschool closingsElgin
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Elgin elementary school closed due to mold
HEALTH & FITNESS
The hot new trend of CoolSculpting for men
Girl with sickle cell hosts party, blood drive to help others
11-year-old Downers Grove heart transplant recipient visited by rapper Drake discharged from hospital
This season's top beauty trends with ULTA Beauty
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Trial of Officer Jason Van Dyke begins
Carson's returns online weeks after closing doors
Amazon Go store opens in Chicago
Metra meets major Positive Train Control milestone
Lawsuit claims CPS teachers failed to report alleged sexual abuse by student
4 things to know about the newest Chicago Bears
Diver who helped with Thai cave rescue sues Elon Musk
Grandfather who rescued grandson, 7, during house fire on Chicago's East Side dies
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, rain possible to the north
'Stranger Things' star David Harbour officiates Illinois wedding
2 drown while trying to rescue swimmer who was later saved
Outrage after shelter pepper sprays dog to be euthanized
More News