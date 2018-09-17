Elgin elementary school will be closed Tuesday due to mold

Coleman Elementary School in northwest suburban Elgin will remain closed Tuesday while cleanup crews deal with a mold problem.U-46 officials said the cleanup is taking longer than expected. The district said crews need more time to reduce the moisture levels in the building.Mold was found last week in several classrooms, hallways and common areas."While the risk of harm is low, the District's Plant Operations department will need time to remediate this mold and reduce the moisture levels in the building. This action is being taken as a pre-caution; the health and safety of our students is our highest priority," the school said on its website.Classes were canceled again Monday. The school has been closed since last Thursday.