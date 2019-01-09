HEALTH & FITNESS

Erin Andrews, cervical cancer survivor, explains why it's important to get tested

It's a shocking statistic: every two hours, a woman dies from cervical cancer. What's so scary is this certain kind of cancer has virtually no symptoms.

January is Cervical Health Awareness Month, and there's a push for more women to become aware and get tested.

Cervical cancer has a very famous survivor, sports reporter and "Dancing with the Stars" host Erin Andrews. She and Dr. Jessica Shepherd from the University of Illinois at Chicago joined ABC7 News at 11 to talk about how to prevent cervical cancer.
