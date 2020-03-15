Health & Fitness

Health expert offers tips to manage COVID-19 anxiety

CHICAGO (WLS) -- When it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are beginning to experience the stress of being overloaded with information.

Health experts are providing details on what people can do to manage stress and anxiety, as they navigate their way through the pandemic.

"One good (technique) is to picture yourself after the event if over," said Dr. Pavan Prasad, the founder of Clarity Clinic. "For instance, picture yourself a few months from now, when all this passes and you can think this was a great learning experience for the community and for ourselves," keep their emotions under control."

Prasad said it's important to remember social distancing is important, but it won't last forever.

"I think it's important to get a mind that we're not quarantined for like a year or a few months. Social distancing is important but it's also not for many months," Prasad said.

