How to have good hand hygiene during the coronavirus pandemic

Thursday, Oct. 15 is Global Handwashing Day, a global advocacy day dedicated to increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of handwashing with soap as an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives.

Lifestyle expert Carly Dorogi demonstrated some fun and different ways to have good hand hygiene Sunday morning.

The COVID-19 pandemic provides a stark reminder that one of the most effective ways to stop the spread of a virus is also one of the simplest: hand hygiene, especially through handwashing with soap, Dorogi said.

To beat the virus today and ensure better health outcomes beyond the pandemic, handwashing with soap must be a priority now and in the future, she said. This year's theme, Hand Hygiene for All, calls for all of society to achieve universal hand hygiene.

