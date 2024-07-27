Chicago-area author pens book on how COVID-19 pandemic changed the world

Oak Park author revisits how the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way we work, socialize and navigate the world.

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed the way we work, socialize and navigate the world. While the memories may be fresh for some, a local author hopes to give readers a cathartic look back those years.

"The Time We Have Left: Essays on Pandemic Living" by journalist Michele Weldon, navigates the upending nature of this extraordinary pandemic era. The book explores the joy, pain and triumph of those years, offering readers connection and healing after what we all experienced.

On August 14, the Oak Park-Public Library will host a Q &A discussion with Weldon from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., located at 848 Lake St., Oak Park, IL 60301. It's free but you must register on the library's website.

Then on August 28, Weldon will host a book launch party at 7 p.m. at Women & Children First Bookstore, located at 5233 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60640. This is also a free event. You can register here.