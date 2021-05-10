COVID vaccine Illinois: Vaccinations to become available at downtown Chicago commercial buildings

Governor Pritzker made the expansion announcement in the loop with Mayor Lori Lightfoot well as top health officials for the city and state along with union leaders.
Starting this week if you work in downtown Chicago and other cities across Illinois work is quite literally where the vaccines will be," he said. "Our vaccination teams will be showing up to major commercial buildings here in Chicago and other Illinois business districts to offer accessible free vaccination opportunities to people in the comfort of their own workplaces."
Governor Pritzker said the initial clinics at several commercial buildings will take place during shift changes so they can accommodate as many workers as possible.
The program is starting off with major commercial offices around the state including the Merchandise Mart and the Wrigley building in downtown Chicago.
"The governor I think really set the tone for this," Mayor Lightfoot said. "This is about making sure that we are opening up opportunities for businesses, for employees to come back to work."
Starting Monday, participating buildings and their corporate tenants and union staff will be able to sign up for vaccinations at their workplaces and later this week these clinics will open up to area businesses and the general public too.
he program will start this week and there will be 10 sites initially in Chicago, Rockford and Schaumburg.
The sites are:
-Merchandise Mart, 222 West Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago
-Harris Bank Building, 115 S. LaSalle Street, Chicago
-540 W. Madison Street, Chicago
-Equitable Building, 401 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
-150 N. Riverside Plaza, Chicago
-311 South Wacker (Walgreens at 250 S Wacker Dr), Chicago
-Wrigley Building, 400-410 North Michigan Avenue (Walgreens at 410 N Michigan Ave), Chicago
-308 W. State Street, Rockford
-1111 S. Alpine Road, Rockford
-1061 American Lane, Schaumburg
If the demand is there, Pritzker said the state will come back for more vaccination clinics.
The governor also said if more building owners and managers across the state want to host similar events, the state of Illinois will help organize that.
Any group, be it a religious group or a neighborhood organization, can sign up through the state to host a vaccination clinic for zero cost to them. The governor promised to provide the resources and the staff.
More information is available at www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccinationclinics.