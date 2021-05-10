coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,424 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot announces vaccines coming to downtown workplaces

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 1,424 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 12 related deaths Monday.

There have been 1,356,391 million total COVID cases, including 22,235 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.


Vaccinations to become available at downtown Chicago commercial buildings

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 41,133 specimens for a total of 23,388,864 since the pandemic began.

RELATED: Chicago Blackhawks, Bulls fans return to United Center this weekend; Second City shows begin again
A week from Friday, Illinois will move into its Bridge Phase of reopening, Gov. JB Pritkzer said.



The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 3 to May 9, is 3.4%.

As of Sunday night, 1,906 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 473 patients were in the ICU and 242 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.


A total of 9,978,915 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 81,265 doses. There were 70,426 doses reported administered in Illinois Sunday.

RELATED: IL COVID Update: State moves into reopening Bridge Phase May 14, Phase 5 on June 11, Pritzker says

The deaths reported Monday include:
Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
Peoria County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
