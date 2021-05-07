coronavirus chicago

Chicago Blackhawks, Bulls fans return to United Center this weekend; Second City shows begin again

Chicago Bulls tickets, and those for Blackhawks and Second City now available
By
Gov. Pritzker: IL moves into Bridge Phase of reopening May 14

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fans will be welcomed back to the United Center Friday night, as Chicago and the state are taking their best shots at the return to normalcy amid the COVID pandemic.

The UC can host 25% of its capacity for Bulls and Blackhawks games. There is a Bulls game against the Boston Celtics Friday and a Blackhawks game against the Dallas Stars Sunday.

Chicago's famous comedy club The Second City reopens for shows Friday night, too.

Expanding vaccinations across Illinois are part of the reason why the state now plans to move into the next phase of reopening a week from Friday.

The state is expected to enter the so-called "Bridge Reopening Phase" on May 14.

That means theaters can increase to 60% capacity, as can retail, fitness centers, museums and amusement parks.

RELATED: IL COVID Update: State moves into reopening Bridge Phase May 14, Phase 5 on June 11, Pritzker says

Social events, including weddings, are allowed 250 people inside, and 500 outside.

And if the metrics stay positive, the state will fully reopen as soon as June 11.

"We are moving in the right direction; the number of cases is decreasing and the number of people getting vaccinated is increasing. So that's a great recipe," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois director of Public Health.

And to make it easier for people to get vaccinated, Gov. JB Pritzker announced shots will now be available at your local doctor's office: One thousand have already enrolled.

"This is about making it as easy as possible for those who have not yet gotten vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19," Pritzker said.
