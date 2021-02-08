Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,747 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10315715" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Illinois National Guard Major General Richard Neely says more than 500 National Guard members are part of the mission to vaccinate people in the state.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 1,747 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths Monday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 1,148,088, with a total of 19,668 deaths, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 47,210 specimens for a total of 16,683,795.As of Sunday night, 2,161 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 469 patients were in the ICU and 251 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 1-7 is 4.1%.A total of 1,638,125 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 496,100 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 2,134,225.IDPH reports that a total of 1,358,967 vaccine doses have been administered, including 212,256 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 51,794 .The IDPH says that vaccine distribution numbers are reported in real-time and vaccine administration numbers lag by as much as 72 hours.Coronavirus testing sites in Chicago will be closed for "inclement weather," through Wednesday,City-operated testing sites will remain closed from Friday until Wednesday, according to a notification from the city.The city's vaccination sites, which operate indoors, will remain open, as will the mass vaccination site at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. Officials there said the need to rotate staff frequently out of the cold could cause delays.The deaths reported Monday include:- Boone County: 1 male 90s- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 4 males 90s- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+- Hardin County: 1 female 90s- Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s- Kendall County: 1 male 30s- Knox County: 1 male 60s- Lake County: 1 male 70s- Montgomery County: 1 male 40s- Morgan County: 1 male 80s- Peoria County: 1 male 80s- Richland County: 1 female 60s- Washington County: 1 male 90s- Whiteside County: 1 male 90s- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s