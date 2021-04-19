CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 1,959 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 related deaths Monday.
There have been 1,304,200 total COVID cases, including 21,685 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
COVID vaccine: Chicago opens vaccinations to all residents 16 and older Monday
As of Sunday night, 2,128 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 491 patients were in the ICU and 227 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 47,506 specimens for a total of 21,776,820 since the pandemic began.
CPS high school students return to in-person learning Monday after CTU agrees to deal
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 12-18, is 4.7%.
A total of 9,930,945 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.
A total of 8,119,867 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 125,212 doses. There were 65,233 doses reported administered in Illinois Sunday.
The deaths reported Monday include:
Cook County: 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s
-DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s
-Mason County: 1 male 60s
-Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
-St. Clair County: 1 female 80s
-Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s
-Winnebago County: 1 male 50s
Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 1,959 new coronavirus cases, 22 deaths
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News