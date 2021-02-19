Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 2,219 new coronavirus cases, 63 deaths; some vaccine shipments significantly delayed by weather

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10351745" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Moderna vaccines are shipped from Tennessee to Chicago, and Arwady said those shipments did not arrive Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.

ABC7 legal analyst discusses if employers can fire their workers for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Chicago COVID-19 vaccine distribution improves among residents of color, Mayor Lightfoot says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,219 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Friday, with 63 deaths.IDPH is reporting a total of 1,170,902 COVID-19 cases, including 20,192 deaths.As of Thursday night, 1,596 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 366 patients were in the ICU and 190 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 12-18 is 3.3%.Weather continues to cause vaccine delivery delays from the federal government. The state said it is in contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal agencies to understand the logistical challenges and if there is anything Illinois can do to expedite getting vaccine.Moderna vaccine shipments to Chicago have not been delivered this week because of the winter storms in the region, causing appointments at clinics across the city to cancel or postpone vaccination shots, said Chicago's top doctor on Thursday.A total of 2,186,775 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 445,200 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 2,631,975.The IDPH said that vaccine distribution numbers are reported in real-time and vaccine administration numbers lag by as much as 72 hours.IDPH reports that a total of 2,060,706 vaccine doses have been administered, including 271,142 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 59,460. On Thursday, 83,673 doses were administered, marking the highest single-day amount of vaccines administered in Illinois.Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health expected 365,000 doses from the federal government this week. So far, the state health department has confirmed they've received about 55,000 this week, significantly less."Now the federal government obviously with the latest couple of days of terrible weather across the nation, they've had a difficult time actually distributing the vaccine to the states," Gov. JB Pritzker acknowledged Thursday.Illinois is not alone. Across the country, 22 states have delayed or cancelled vaccinations this week because of the weather.Chicago has improved the percentage of, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Friday.Early in the vaccine roll-out, in phase 1A when the focus was on healthcare workers and long-term care facility staff and residents, only 18% of COVID vaccines were going to Black or Latinx Chicagoans. Now, data from the most recent week show that 50% of first dose COVID vaccine went to Black or Latinx Chicagoans, city officials said.The deaths reported Friday include:- Adams County: 1 female teen, 1 female 90s- Champaign County: 2 females 70s- Clinton County: 1 female 60s- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s- Cumberland County: 1 female 80s- Douglas County: 1 female 60s- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Edgar County: 1 male 60s- Effingham County: 1 male 80s- Ford County: 1 female 90s- Henry County: 1 male 70s- Kane County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 80s- Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s- Livingston County: 1 male 80s- Macon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s- Macoupin County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s- Madison County: 1 male 70s- Massac County: 1 male 70s- McLean County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s- Peoria County: 1 male 70s- Piatt County: 1 female 80s- Pike County: 1 male 90s- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s- Saline County: 1 female 80s- St. Clair County: 2 females 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s- Stephenson County: 1 male 80s- Tazewell County: 1 male 50s- Union County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s- Wayne County: 1 male 70s- White County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s- Williamson County: 1 female 80s