Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 3,581 new coronavirus cases, 40 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 3,581 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 40 related deaths Thursday.

There have been 1,292,515 total COVID cases, including 21,609 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday night, 2,043 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 468 patients were in the ICU and 190 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 105,661 specimens for a total of 21,477,421since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 8-14, is 4.9%.

A total of 9,636,355 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.

A total of 7,612,405 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Wednesday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 129,317 doses. There were 129,755 doses reported administered in Illinois Wednesday.
The deaths reported Thursday include:
-Adams County: 1 female 80s

-Bureau County: 1 female 70s
-Champaign County: 1 male 80s
-Christian County: 1 male 80s
-Clay County: 1 male 90s
-Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
-DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
-Jersey County: 1 female 80s
-Knox County: 1 female 80s
-Lake County: 1 female 90s
-LaSalle County: 2 females 80s
-Lee County: 1 female 80s

-Macon County: 1 male 70s
-McHenry County: 1 female 80s
-Menard County: 1 male 90s
-Montgomery County: 1 female 80s
-Moultrie County: 1 male 70s
-St. Clair County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 60s
-Stephenson County: 1 female 60s
-Tazewell County: 1 female 90s
-Whiteside County: 1 male 50s
-Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
-Williamson County: 1 female 80s
