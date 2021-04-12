Illinois COVID Vaccine: IL expands vaccine eligibility to residents 16 and up; Chicago not included in expansion

When will Illinois see impact from COVID vaccinations?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10509414" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Robert Citronberg with Adovate Aurora Health answers COVID-19 vaccine questons.

United Center to switch to Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting April 20

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois has expanded COVID vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and older Monday, although the expansion does not include Chicago.Illinois is opening up another 150,000 appointments at 11 state-run mass vaccination sites this week.The expansion in eligibility is for now only taking place outside of Chicago. The city will not follow suit until April 19, which is the deadline the Biden administration has set to make vaccines available to all adults. Chicago residents are eleigible to get vaccinated at suburban locations.The expansion does come with a bit of a hiccup. Production problems at a Johnson & Johnson plant elsewhere, have led to a massive drop, of nearly 90% in the supply of J&J vaccines that the city and state will receive this week. That means patience go get that appointment will continue to be key."It's going to take several weeks before we have enough vaccine to get to everybody that wants it," said Chris Hoff with the DuPage County Health Department. "And so that's why right now we're encouraging people to wear your mask avoid large crowded indoor places we really need to protect those around us until we have a chance to vaccinate everybody that wants to be vaccinated."For parents hoping to get their 16 and 17 year olds vaccinated, only the Pfizer vaccine is currently approved for people under 18.The United Center mass vaccination site will switch to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine soon, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot.The mayor's office announced that all walk-in appointments starting April 20 will get J&J.The Chicago Department of Public Health reported a high demand from residents for the single-dose shot.Anyone seeking an appointment can check availability starting April 12 via Zocdoc, or by calling the city's COVID Help Line at (312)-746-4835. Appointments are expected to be in high demand and people are encouraged to check back frequently, according to officials.The United Center drive-thru will continue to administer second doses of Pfizer for people who already received their first dose at the mass vaccination site since it opened in early March, according to the announcement.