Illinois COVID Update Today: IL reports 3,667 new cases, 87 deaths; Regions 8,9 move into Tier 1 mitigations

This comes as Illinois officials announced that Region 8 (DuPage and Kane counties) and Region 9 (Lake and McHenry counties) have moved into Tier 1 mitigations, which allows for indoor dining to resume.
All Illinois regions are now in either Tier 1 mitigations or in Phase 4 of reopening except for Region 4 near St. Louis.
The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 1,108,430, with a total of 18,883 deaths, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 69,285 specimens for a total of 15,553,319.
As of Monday night, 3,001 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 608 patients were in the ICU and 320 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 19-25 is 5.7%.
The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.
A total of 1,227,625 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 537,050 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 1,764,675.
IDPH reports that a total of 719,995 vaccine doses, including 110,403 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 30,180 .
Illinois is now reporting eight more cases of the new, potentially more contagious COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom. Before now, there was just one case confirmed here. All nine of these cases are within Cook County.
The IDPH says that vaccine distribution numbers are reported in real-time and vaccine administration numbers lag by as much as 72 hours.
With Illinois now in Phase 1B, people over 65 and many essential workers are now eligible to get the vaccine. That includes approximately an additional 3.2 million people.
The Illinois National Guard will be assisting with vaccinations at Cook County Health Centers in half a dozen suburbs. There are more deployments planned throughout the state.
Officials said that beginning Monday, those guard-supported sites will take 1B appointments as will pharmacies at hundreds of Walgreens, CVS and Jewel locations.
Walgreens is providing vaccines at 92 sites across the state and appointments can be made on their website while Jewel-Osco will begin vaccinating eligible residents Tuesday, with appointments available on their website.
Governor JB Pritzker said there are plans to launch walk-in locations once the supple of vaccine increases.
On Monday, Governor Pritzker and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle toured the Tinley Park Convention Center, which is preparing to become a mass vaccination site.
Governor Pritzker announced the creation of a new portal, coronavirus.illinois.gov, to provide the latest information on vaccines.
"Today, as we launch the newest phase of our Vaccine Administration Plan for frontline essential workers and those 65 and over, I'm proud to announce our statewide vaccination site locator, searchable by zip code and city, at coronavirus.illinois.gov," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This site will serve as a hub of all vaccine-related information, directing residents to the appointment booking homepages of our 97 local health departments and our pharmacy partners, which will total hundreds of locations statewide. That also includes information on our first Illinois National Guard mass vaccination site, opening tomorrow at Tinley Park Convention Center, and will be updated as more state-run sites and hundreds of additional local options come online. As federal supply is currently limited and every state in the nation is facing a shortage, I urge all eligible Illinoisans to check back regularly for available appointments - and in the meantime, mask up, keep our distance, wash our hands, and remember we'll stay healthy and safe if we look out for each other."
The deaths reported Tuesday include:
- Adams County: 2 males 70s
- Alexander County: 1 female 60s
- Bond County: 1 female 80s
- Brown County: 1 male 70s
- Calhoun County: 1 female 80s
- Champaign County: 1 male 70s
- Clay County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Crawford County: 1 male 70s
- DeWitt County: 1 male 70s
- DuPage County: 2 males 70s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s
- Edgar County: 1 female 60s
- Effingham County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s
- Franklin County: 1 male 60s
- Hancock County: 1 female 90s
- Hardin County: 1 male 70s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 60s
- Jersey County: 1 female 70s
- Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 60s
- Kendall County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Lawrence County: 1 female 70s
- Livingston County: 1 female 80s
- Logan County: 1 female 70s
- Macon County: 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- McLean County: 1 male 90s
- Mercer County: 1 female 60s
- Montgomery County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- Ogle County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Perry County: 1 female 90s
- Putnam County: 1 female 70s
- Randolph County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s
- Saline County: 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 60s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 80s
- Warren County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s