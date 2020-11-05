Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 9,935 coronavirus cases as death toll surpasses 10K

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker's COVID-19 update: November 3, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7619506" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch Gov. JB Pritzker's daily COVID-19 briefing on November 3, 2020.

WATCH: Long lines for COVID-19 testing reported across Chicago area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7674905" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Long lines have been reported at COVID-19 testing sites across the Chicago area.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7459078" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> University of Chicago Medicine Executive Medical Director of Infection Prevent and Control Dr. Emily Landon busts some common, pervasive myths about COVID-19.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois officials announced a record 9,935 new COVID-19 cases and 97 additional deaths Thursday.The death toll in Illinois has now crossed 10,000, with a total of 10,030 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported. The total number of cases has now reached 447,491 total cases.The number of new cases reported Thursday is the highest reported in a single day, breaking the previous record of 7,899 set on October 31. The number of deaths reported Thursday is also the highest in a single day since June 4.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 86,015 specimens for a total 8,116,728.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 29, 2020 - November 4, 2020, is 10.4%.As of Wednesday night, 3,891 were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 772 in the ICU and 343patients on ventilators.Long lines for COVID-19 testing have been reported in Chicago as well as Waukegan and Arlington Heights.The DuPage County Health Department said it ran out of tests Thursday morning.Kevin Jaques works for HR Support, which runs free state testing sites like the one in Chicago on Forest Preserve Drive off of Harlem Avenue."Two weeks ago we were testing about 7,000 people (per-day). Now we're seeing a 10,000 to 11,000. We broke another record yesterday, it was 11,000."He said their sites saw a spike after President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis and another surge in recent weeks as Illinois infections continue rising.But Jaques said there's also another reason why daily testing totals are almost three times what they were for his team in the spring."A lot of people have to go to work and many people need a doctor's note if they did get COVID. For people to go back to their normal lives, a lot of people have to get a test."After election rallies, in-person voting and protests, officials are encouraging more people to get tested."Wait approximately one week after the high risk exposure, because it takes several days after exposure for a test to be positive if in fact you've contracted the virus," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health."I'm always for for more testing," said Dr. Anirudha Hazra, an infectious disease expert at the University of Chicago. "In general, if we can identify more cases in the community which are asymptomatic or pre -symptomatic, we can try to mitigate those transmissions and try to stop the chain of transmission in those areas.Dr. Hazra has also helped clarify why the state's focus on test positivity is better at making mitigation decisions."With test positivity ,you can potentially track over a period of time depending on how discreetly you're looking at how many more positive tests you had have had," said Dr. Hazra.The deaths reported Thursday were:- Adams County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Carroll County: 1 female 80s- Clinton County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- Coles County: 1 female 70s, 2 female 90s, 1 male 90s- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 7 females 90s, 1 male 90s- DeWitt County: 1 female 90s- Douglas County: 1 male 70s- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 80s- Fayette County: 1 female 70s- Franklin County: 1 female 80s- Jackson County: 1 male 80s- Jo Daviess County: 1 male 90s- Kane County: 1 female 70s- Kankakee County: 1 male 80s- Knox County: 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s- LaSalle County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Macon County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s- Madison County: 1 female 40s- McDonough County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s- McLean County: 1 female 30s- Monroe County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s- Morgan County: 1 female 60s- Peoria County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s- Pike County: 1 female 100+- Randolph County: 1 female 90s- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Saline County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s- Stephenson County: 1 female 90s- Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s, 3 males 80s- Wayne County: 1 female 80s- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s- Will County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 80s- Williamson County: 1 female 50s