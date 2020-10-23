coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19 today: IL reports 3,874 new coronavirus cases, 31 deaths

Illinois COVID-19 positivity rate drops for 1st time since Oct. 4
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 3,874 new cases of COVID-19, along with 31 additional deaths Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 364,033, with 9,418 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 82,256 specimens for a total of 7,113,338. The seven-day positivity rate from Oct. 15 - 21 is 5.6%, the first time it has dropped since Oct. 4.

As of Thursday night, 2,498 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 511 in the ICU and 197 on ventilators.

Tighter COVID-19 restrictions take effect Friday in Chicago and four surrounding counties, as well.

The action from Mayor Lori Lightfoot comes days after a warning about surging COVID-19 cases in the city, with the average number of daily cases approaching 700.

Gov. JB Pritzker said the state is now on a trajectory to surpass the peak reached in March and April.

The deaths reported Friday include:

- Adams County: 1 female 70s
- Christian County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s
- Clark County: 1 female 80s
- Clinton County: 1 male 90s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 90s

- DeWitt County: 1 female 70s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 60s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s
- LaSalle County: 2 females 90s
- Macon County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s
- McLean County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 70s
- Shelby County: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s
- Vermilion County: 2 males 70s
- Warren County: 1 male 90s
- White County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 female 70s
