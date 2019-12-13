Health & Fitness

Illinois attorney general files lawsuit against Juul

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois has become the latest state to sue nation's biggest e-cigarette maker.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed a lawsuit against Juul Labs Inc., saying the company used deceptive marketing practices to intentionally market to minors and misrepresented the amount of nicotine in its products.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Cook County. Other states including California, New York and Minnesota have filed similar lawsuits.

Juul would not comment on the lawsuit, which was filed just as the Centers for Disease Control released new data on injuries and detahs from vaping.

The CDC reported more than 2,400 people have been hospitalized and 52 people have died across the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
