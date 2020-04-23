coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus Update: Illinois sees biggest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases, Gov. JB Pritzker weighs stay-at-home order extension

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker says Illinois is still weeks away from hitting its peak in COVID-19 cases.

Illinois reported 2,049 new cases and another 98 deaths from coronavirus Wednesday. There are now 35,059 patients who have tested positive for coronavirus in Illinois, including 1,565 deaths.

Officials now expect the state's peak to be in mid May because the infection rate is slowing down. The governor says that's a good thing because it means the peak will be lower, but he's still considering a likely extension of the state's stay-at-home order.

"We are indeed doing better, and I want to make sure everybody understands," Pritzker said. "A very good sign of how, the direction that things are going."

Gov. Pritzker attributed the spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases to a testing milestone. The governor said Illinois performed 9,349 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday - the closest the state has come to its daily goal of 10,000 tests yet. Officials said they've been able to procure hard-to-find testing supplies.

"It's a complex set of things that you have to make sure you have altogether," Pritzker said. "And as you've heard, we've also lowered the bar a little bit on who can get tested now. It used to be you had to have a doctor's order. Now you don't need a doctor's order."

Pritzker said until there's more personal protection equipment and tracing, the stay-at-home order will be necessary.

He has not shared any specifics yet, but the governor did day that an extension would involve changes to the restrictions.

The governor said he's considering reopening state parks and resuming elective surgeries which are key for bringing in money to hospitals.

"We have looked at an awful lot of things and I have gotten suggestions from both sides of the aisle of elected officials as well as all across industry, so we are considering a lot of different things," Pritzker said.

State Republican lawmakers suggested reopening golf courses, department stores, hair salons and auto dealerships be able to reopen as long as people wear masks and social distance.

"The more we show common sense from the government, the more there's going to be buy-in from the public," said State Rep. Mark Batinick, R-Southwest suburbs. "If we don't get the buy-in from the public because we can't police everybody, I think we're going to be in much better shape long term."

The governor added that those two precautions, masks and social distancing, will remain necessary no matter how the disease progression continues until we have a vaccine, which is at least months away.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website
