Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 9,420 cases, 190 coronavirus deaths; death toll surpasses 14,000

WATCH: Chicago COVID-19 vaccine participant shares experiences, encourages people to get vaccinated

Bonnie, who has severe asthma, described her participation in COVID-19 vaccine trials and said why she believes the vaccine is safe, effective and should be gotten by everyone.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 9,420 COVID-19 cases and 190 related deaths Friday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 832,951, with a total of 14,050 deaths.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 104,448 specimens. In total there have been 11,586,296 specimens tested since the start of the pandemic in Illinois.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 4-10 is 11.1%.The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.As of Thursday night, 5,141 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,081 patients were in the ICU with COVID-19 and 635 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Rush University Medical Center showed how they're getting ready to vaccinate their staff once the Pfizer vaccine gets emergency use authorization."As a medical community we are so excited. This is a game changer," said Jennifer Orozco, director of advanced practice providers at Rush University Medical Center.A wall of booths are now set up in an atrium area for vaccinating staff as soon as the vaccine gets delivered. Front line workers dealing directly with COVID-19 patients will be the first to get the vaccine as soon as Monday or Tuesday of next week."Several hundred people a day, it doesn't take long to vaccinate someone just a couple of minutes," Orozco said. "I think the challenge is actually not how many it's how can we maintain our social distance and be very safe and have everybody down here in this space at one time."It's also becoming clear how many vaccine doses are going to different counties in the Chicago area. See how many doses your county will receive in our"Federal officials have told us that these first doses will be shipped out to states within 24 hours of approval and Illinois is prepared to quickly get this vaccine to our frontline health care workforce," Gov. Pritzker said.Governor Pritzker also took time Friday to recognize four heath care workers for their tremendous efforts throughout this pandemic. Jennifer Orozco was one of them."The last nine months of my life have been very, very tough, both emotionally and physically and mentally and so I think it really is nice to be appreciated," she said.For the sake of health care workers and others, Illinois Director of Public Health Dr. Ngozi Ezike encouraged people to keep following mitigations and safety precautions."When we say, all we can do is a mask, like, that can do it. That's more than enough to do it to wear a mask and to refrain from these gatherings," Dr. Ezike said.While hospitalizations continue to decline, albeit slightly, there is still concern about a holiday surge. Ten days into the month of December, Illinois is on track for its deadliest month in the pandemic."We are not out of the Thanksgiving surge period yet," Gov. Pritzker said. "We unfortunately still have hundreds more Illinoisans in the hospital fighting COVID-19 than we did at our spring peak."The 196 COVID-19 deaths reported in Illinois Thursday were the third highest yet, bringing the total in the last seven days to 1,031. That's a 19% increase from the week prior, when there were 866 deaths.With the FDA's approval of the Pfizer vaccine expected very soon, the state said it will be preparing mass vaccination drives in the months ahead when it will be available to the general public.The state's public health director said she will get vaccinated when it's her turn, but she understands buy-in by some people will take time."But I think over time, more and more people will say, 'Oh, I think I want it now,'" Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. "I think there's some people who may not want to be the first, but I think with time, you'll have more and more uptake. And so we have to have people get to it in their time."Dr. Ezike said as the state gets more and more information about the vaccine, it will be shared so residents can make an informed decision. She also urged anyone planning holiday parties to plan an end-of-pandemic party instead.Illinois State University is telling students and faculty spring break next year will be canceled out of concern that letting them leave and then return will increase the spread of COVID-19.This week, ISU President Larry Deitz notified students and faculty that instead of a four-day spring break, the school will give the students personal days March 9 and March 10 and then two reading days on April 29 and April 30.The school says that residence halls, dining centers, fitness center and other facilities will remain open on those days. 