COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson vaccine 'pause' creates ethical dilemma as virus surges

By
EMBED <>More Videos

J&J vaccine 'pause' creates ethical dilemma as virus surges

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was put on pause, some medical ethicists are questioning whether the FDA & CDC made a mistake.

"Taking the opportunity to be vaccinated away from patients when we are still in the middle of a pandemic and thousands of people are being hospitalized and dying every day is not right from a medical ethical perspective," said Dr. William Parker, UChicago Medicine Medical Ethicist.

WATCH | What do Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients need to know?


EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Robert Citronberg with Advocate Aurora Health answers COVID-19 vaccine questions.



The federal agencies put the one-shot vaccine on pause to give regulators time to investigate six cases of extremely rare, but potentially deadly, blood clots found in women ages 18-48 within two weeks of taking the J & J vaccine. That is only 6 questionable cases out 6.8 million doses administered in the U.S.

"Well I'm 20 days from having the Johnson & Johnson vaccine injected in me, I feel great, and I will say that I share the desire to act with an abundance of caution," Gov. JB Pritzker said.

RELATED | US weighs next steps for Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine amid reports of rare blood clots



Pritzker supports the FDA and CDC action. The J & J vaccine is not being administered throughout the state of Illinois.

WATCH | What the Johnson & Johnson 'pause' means



EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Richard Novak, who conducted J & J trials in Chicago, said the blood clots reported are very different and rare compared to your average blood clot.



To help the city of Chicago make up for the loss, Pritzker is reallocating 50,000 doses of Moderna and Pfizer from the state supply to the city. The state said it is not stockpiling vaccine, it is only shifting doses to Chicago from counties that don't need so much vaccine.

The Biden administration promises there is enough Moderna and Pfizer to make up for the J & J loss, but, University of Chicago Medical Ethicist Dr. William Parker said time is ticking as the virus continues to surge in some states.

While Parker supports an investigation into the six cases, he said it can continue while getting J & J shots in arms.

"We know if the risk is real, it's incredibly small and people can factor that in and make the decision on their own," Parker said.

The FDA and CDC are expected to make a decision about pausing or unpausing the J & J vaccine in a few days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecook countycovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
J&J vaccine to remain in limbo while officials seek evidence
What does it mean if you've had the J&J vaccine?
Chicago vaccine site opens at Bronzeville church
IL reports 3,536 new COVID cases, 31 deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video of teen killed by CPD to be released Thursday, COPA says
Minnesota cop will be charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
IL reports 3,536 new COVID cases, 31 deaths
Kristin Smart killed during 1996 rape attempt, DA says
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood comes out as gay
Body found in trunk on Northwest Side, 1 in custody
Expert blames George Floyd's death on heart rhythm problem
Show More
Biden to pull troops from Afghanistan, end longest US war
Kimberly Godwin named president of ABC News
Chicago vaccine site opens at Bronzeville church
Chicago day of service to clean, beautify city set for April 24
Obama Presidential Center pre-construction work begins in Jackson Park
More TOP STORIES News