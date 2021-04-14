Johnson & Johnson vaccine 'pause' creates ethical dilemma as virus surges

"Taking the opportunity to be vaccinated away from patients when we are still in the middle of a pandemic and thousands of people are being hospitalized and dying every day is not right from a medical ethical perspective," said Dr. William Parker, UChicago Medicine Medical Ethicist.
The federal agencies put the one-shot vaccine on pause to give regulators time to investigate six cases of extremely rare, but potentially deadly, blood clots found in women ages 18-48 within two weeks of taking the J & J vaccine. That is only 6 questionable cases out 6.8 million doses administered in the U.S.
"Well I'm 20 days from having the Johnson & Johnson vaccine injected in me, I feel great, and I will say that I share the desire to act with an abundance of caution," Gov. JB Pritzker said.
Pritzker supports the FDA and CDC action. The J & J vaccine is not being administered throughout the state of Illinois.
To help the city of Chicago make up for the loss, Pritzker is reallocating 50,000 doses of Moderna and Pfizer from the state supply to the city. The state said it is not stockpiling vaccine, it is only shifting doses to Chicago from counties that don't need so much vaccine.
The Biden administration promises there is enough Moderna and Pfizer to make up for the J & J loss, but, University of Chicago Medical Ethicist Dr. William Parker said time is ticking as the virus continues to surge in some states.
While Parker supports an investigation into the six cases, he said it can continue while getting J & J shots in arms.
"We know if the risk is real, it's incredibly small and people can factor that in and make the decision on their own," Parker said.
The FDA and CDC are expected to make a decision about pausing or unpausing the J & J vaccine in a few days.