Coronavirus Chicago: Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces 1st city employee death

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday that the first city employee has died from COVID-19.She made the announcement at a press conference about the pandemic."It's with a heavy heart that I'm here to announce that Chicago has lost one of our own city employees to COVID-19," she said.Although city departments, like the police department, have been impacted by the coronavirus, the mayor would not reveal where the employee worked. But it was a stark reminder for everyone."The numbers we report every day are not statistics," Lightfoot said. "They are people whose lives have been forever changed."Along with the death, the mayor and Chicago Department of Public Health director Dr. Allison Arwady also addressed the debate about whether or not we should all be wearing face masks."I think stay tuned, certainly some of the data the last few days has been interesting and making people think if there are additional tactics we need to be doing," Arwady said."I don't want them to think the masks make them invincible, because it doesn't," said Lightfoot.The debate about masks unfolds as more and more people get cabin fever. With warmer temperatures the next few days, the mayor emphasized her position."For now, at least through April 30, people have to keep doing what they have been doing, to stay at home to save lives," she said.Looking past spring into Summer, the mayor was asked if Lollapalooza should be canceled. The massive music festival is four months away."It would be, I think, foolhardy for me to say anything about what happens in August when we need to be in there here and now to do everything we can to contain the virus," Lightfoot replied.