Longtime Chicago OEMC employee, Guadalupe 'Lupe' Lopez, dies from COVID-19

For more than 33 years, Guadalupe "Lupe" Lopez was a beloved employee
His family said they are stunned by the loss.
OEMC is incredibly saddened that one of our 9-1-1 Dispatchers, Lupe Lopez (PCOII), passed away. Lupe was not only a beloved employee of the OEMC family for over 33 years, but also a wonderful friend to many, including many at the @Chicago_Police. He will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/JqvUiO0VwD— Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) November 16, 2020
The Chicago Police department also extended its condolences to Lopez's family.
They tweeted, in part, "Lupe Lopez was a voice of security and reassurance. Our heartfelt condolences are with Lupe's family & friends."
Officers in Chicago rely on their dispatchers while serving and protecting this city. For #ChicagoPolice officers working in @ChicagoCAPS10 & @ChicagoCAPS11, Lupe Lopez was a voice of security and reassurance. Our heartfelt condolences are with Lupe's family & friends. https://t.co/MmENRiiawM— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) November 16, 2020