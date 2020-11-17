coronavirus deaths

Longtime Chicago OEMC employee, Guadalupe 'Lupe' Lopez, dies from COVID-19

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A dispatcher at Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications has died from COVID-19.

For more than 33 years, Guadalupe "Lupe" Lopez was a beloved employee

His family said they are stunned by the loss.

OEMC tweeted the news Monday and said, "Lupe was not only a beloved employee of the OEMC family for over 33 years, but also a wonderful friend to many, including many at the
@Chicago_Police. He will be deeply missed."



The Chicago Police department also extended its condolences to Lopez's family.

They tweeted, in part, "Lupe Lopez was a voice of security and reassurance. Our heartfelt condolences are with Lupe's family & friends."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopcoronavirus deathscoronaviruscoronavirus chicagochicago police departmentcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
4-year-old boy loses both parents to COVID-19
Teen left to raise 5 siblings after mother's COVID-19 death
1st firefighter to die of COVID-19 in Chicago honored
La Grange student who died from COVID-19 remembered
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber alert canceled, boy reunited with family
Boy, 5, shot in head while playing on iPad inside Roseland home
COVID-19 stay-at-home advisories for Chicago, Cook County take effect
Nick Foles 'in a lot of pain,' Nagy says
Hospitals strained as IL reports 11,632 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths
Facebook, Twitter CEOs to be pressed by Senate on election handling
Hurricane Iota hammers Central America
Show More
So Great, So Fragile: Episodic series focuses on Great Lakes
Cinnabon selling its iconic cream cheese frosting by the pint
Chicago quarantine COVID-19 travel order to be updated Tuesday
Walmart resuming standard policy for in-store returns
Chicago Weather: Sunny, chilly Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News