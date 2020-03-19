Chicago Coronavirus update: Mayor Lightfoot orders residents with COVID-19 symptoms to stay home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is ordering all sick residents to remain home to prevent further spread of COVID-19.In a press release, Lightfoot's office said Chicago Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady signed a public health order Thursday requiring all residents with confirmed coronavirus illness or who are exhibiting symptoms of the illness to stay home.Under the order, any Chicago resident diagnosed with COVID-19 illness or exhibiting symptoms, with few exceptions, may not leave their place of residence, go to work or any group settings, according to the statement. However, sick residents will be permitted to seek essential services, including necessary clinical care or evaluation, and life sustaining needs, such as obtaining medicine or food.According to Lightfoot's office, "COVID-19 illness" means demonstrating symptoms of acute respiratory disease, including, but not limited to, new onset of fever, cough, shortness of breath, congestion in the nasal sinuses or lungs, sore throat, body aches, or unusual fatigue. A person is considered to have COVID-19 illness until such person is free of fever (100.4 F (38.0 C) or greater using an oral thermometer), and any of the other symptoms described herein, for at least 72 hours, without the use of fever-reducing or other symptom-altering medicines (e.g. cough suppressants).The new rules will remain in effect until the health department makes a determination that the threat posed to public health has diminished.Lightfoot will be sharing an update on the city's COVID-19 pandemic response Thursday evening.Mayor Lightfoot will deliver the address from her City Hall office at 5 p.m. Lightfoot will outline steps the city is taking now as well as actions the city will be taking in the future.The speech will take place at 5 p.m. and can be watched on ABC7 as well as on ABC7Chicago.com and the ABC7 News App.