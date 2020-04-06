coronavirus chicago

McDonald's donates 1 million N95 masks to first responders, health workers amid COVID-19 outbreak

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the McDonald's Corporation announced a new donation of 750,000 N95 respirator face masks Monday to support healthcare professionals and first responders amid the COVID-19 global pandemic.

McDonald's will also donate 250,000 masks directly to the State of Illinois, bringing the total donation to 1 million N95 masks for healthcare professionals and first responders across the state.

The City of Chicago will add these masks to its repository and determine where allocations are most needed to provide personal protective equipment ( PPE).

This donation comes in response to the City's call for volunteers and donations to support a robust response to combat COVID-19.

While the company has been working with suppliers worldwide to procure other masks to protect restaurant employees, it was able to purchase the large stock of masks and immediately sourced them for its hometown city.

The City continues to seek PPE and other supplies that have become scarce, as well as volunteers to help those on the front lines and to prevent the further spread of the outbreak.

For more information on how to volunteer or to donate supplies or PPE, please visit Chicago.gov/coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagobusinessmcdonald'slori lightfootcoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoisdonationscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Governor Pritzker, President Trump spar over federal resources as IL cases climb to 11K
Illinois to get 600 ventilators from feds, Pritzker says state needs thousands more
Chicago's Holy Week observers take faith online during COVID-19 pandemic
2 Chicago Target employees test positive for COVID-19, company says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Governor Pritzker, President Trump spar over federal resources as IL cases climb to 11K
Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives
Construction to re-open Westlake Hospital begins Monday
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
20 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
What to know about Illinois' 11,256 COVID-19 cases
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Monday, evening rain
Show More
Teen killed in crash on I-290 on Near West Side: ISP
7-year-old Pa. boy killed in drive-by shooting
LA doctor seeing success with hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19
Fauci: Coronavirus could become seasonal
Tiger at NYC zoo tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News