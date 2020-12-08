Chicago minority communities skeptical about COVID-19 vaccine

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There have been big concerns in many minority communities about the safety of the new COVID-19 vaccine.Medical experts and activists are working on ways to change the perspective these groups have toward the vaccination.Kerri D. and her 20-year-old daughter Mya Jones said they would not take a COVID-19 vaccine. The multi-racial Chicago residents, who are of Native American and Puerto Rican decent, question the speed of how quickly the vaccine was developed as well as its ingredients."I don't know what's in it. Why risk it?" Kerri D. said.The deep distrust of any COVID-19 vaccine comes from communities of color that were hit disproportionately hard by COIVD-19.Dr. Airron Richardson, an emergency room physician and chief medical officer of Premier Urgent Care, said he is encouraging his patients to follow the science."So I think skepticism is normal and I think good, but once we can look at some more of the data, once it's been deemed fully safe, I would have no problem recommending it to patients and taking it myself," Dr. Richardson said.According to a recent Gallup poll that asked about the willingness to be vaccinated at no cost, 67% of white adults said they would take it while just over half of minorities said they would take it."I don't want to take something because they could just be trying to just knock us all out," Jones said.Medical experts said the main factors for the distrust are rooted in history of betrayal of the Tuskegee experiments and the unapproved cell harvesting of Henrietta Lacks.The new Roseland Community Hospital that serves mostly blacks and Latinos started outreach through and education campaign."Once we get comfortable and understanding what the vaccination can do for us and our families, as essential healthcare workers, then we can talk to people outside of our household and spread the word amongst our community," said Nikia Glenn, Roseland Community Hospital.Experts said they are using faith leaders as well to try to bridge the gap so that people of color will be more comfortable taking the vaccine when it is available.