coronavirus test

New coronavirus testing sites opening in Aurora, Rockford, Chicago's Little Village

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- New coronavirus testing sites are opening this week on Chicago's Southwest Side and in Aurora and Rockford.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced that two additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing facilities are opening in Aurora and Rockford this week.

The Aurora site, located at the Chicago Premium Outlets at 1650 Premium Outlet Blvd, opened on Wednesday.

"I am so proud to see this phenomenal state testing site open today in the state's second largest city," Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin said.

The new site was quickly established with the help of the Illinois National Guard. Military leaders said there will be at least 70 guardsmen on site to help assist. State health officials will be able to test up to 600 specimens a day.

"Greater testing capacity is needed so that healthcare workers, first responders and those who continue to be on the job can be tested before they unknowingly spread the virus to others," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "Testing is essential to identify those who is infected. More testing will help us end this pandemic sooner."

The Rockford location, at 1601 Parkview Avenue, will open Friday. Both locations are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until daily supplies run out.

Any individuals with symptoms can be tested for COVID-19 at the sites for free, but you must show photo identification or a health care employee or first responder ID, if applicable.

The symptoms that make you eligible for testing are cough, shortness of breath and fever. Individuals must arrive in a vehicle, and no walk-ups will be permitted.

For more information on state-run testing sites, visit https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/testing-sites.

Meanwhile, a new coronavirus testing site that opened in Little Village Wednesday will treat all residents regardless of immigration status and offer bilingual staff for Spanish speakers.

Howard Brown Health is now accepting patients at its new COVID-19 screening location at Project Vida, 2659 S. Kedvale Ave, Illinois Sen. Celina Villanueva announced Wednesday.

Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

"The systemic health disparities my community faces have existed since well before this pandemic, but are now on display for everyone to see," Villanueva said. "I am grateful that the state is increasing testing availability in the communities hardest hit by coronavirus. Everyone deserves access to quality health care, regardless of their ZIP code."

The site will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., as well as Saturday from 10 am. to 3 p.m.

RELATED: Latest news and updates on Illinois coronavirus cases, Chicago area impact

Patients are encouraged to contact the center in advance by calling 773-388-1600.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslittle villageuptownenglewoodhyde parklakeviewrogers parkchicagocoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEST
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
COVID-19 antibody tests helpful if accurate: Chicago medical director
Matteson man billed nearly $2K after being tested for COVID-19
IL National Guard starts COVID-19 testing at Park Forest development center
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 cases spike as testing expands, Pritzker says
111 sick, 10 dead in Symphony South Shore COVID-19 outbreak
Veterans Affairs-linked COVID-19 cases in IL among highest nationwide
Check out our new ABC7 Chicago streaming app
Chicago's 1st COVID-19 antibody test site opens in Lincoln Park
Baby geese rescued from roof at La Rabida Children's Hospital
New technology stops spoofing so you don't miss important calls during pandemic
Show More
Trump signs immigration order as part of COVID-19 pandemic crackdown
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Small businesses take new approach after missing out on 1st wave of federal loans
Chicago celebrates Earth Day's 50th anniversary
Chicago Pride Parade postponed due to COVID-19 concerns
More TOP STORIES News