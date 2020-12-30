Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 7,374 cases, 178 coronavirus deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9008324" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> During his COVID-19 update, Governor JB Pritzker said Illinois is leading the country in number of vaccine doses given.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 7,374 COVID-19 cases and 178 related deaths Wednesday as Chicago's top doctor said she believes the new variant of COVID-19 is likely circulating in Illinois already.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 955,380, with a total of 16,357 deaths.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 74,573 specimens for a total 13,178,017.As of Tuesday night, 4,244 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 882 patients were in the ICU and 496 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 21 - 29 is 8.9%.The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.With high numbers of people traveling for the holidays, infectious disease doctors worry a new COVID variant - now detected in Colorado and California - will result in an even bigger winter surge."The potential for disastrous complications from this pandemic in the next couple months are very real," said Dr. Robert Citronberg, infectious disease medical director at Advocate Aurora Health.That is because the new variant is more contagious than the original virus. Fortunately, it is not more deadly."Although, because it is more contagious, more people will get infected and more people will get sick and more people will die based on sheer numbers of people infected," Citronberg said.The new strain of the virus was originally detected in the United Kingdom, but the cases in Colorado have no connection to the UK, making health experts conclude the virus has been circulating in the United States for a long time, including Illinois."I don't think it's here in Illinois in large numbers," Chicago Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. "Regardless, it doesn't change any guidance on what we need to do."Health experts expect the new mutation to surface in many states around the U.S. in the next few weeks. Current vaccines and those under development will protect people against the new variant, but doctors remind people it will be months before vaccines are available to all who want them.So, doctors cannot stress enough how important it is to hold it together during the winter months, continue following protocols, limit travel until the weather gets warmer and until the vaccine is widely distributed.Nursing home residents and non-hospital healthcare workers are among those getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois now. However, the impact of the vaccinations may not have a positive impact on the daily COVID-19 numbers until spring, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci."He doesn't think it would be before the end of the spring, you know, basically four to five months from now, but I have to tell you, our rollout is not going according to the pace we need it to go by. Just in two weeks, we've seen about two million Americans vaccinated," said Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News Chief Medical Contributor. "If you continue that rate, we're going to be in a lot of trouble. We need to ramp up the pace and get these vaccines to as many people as quickly as possible."There are a relatively low count of COVID-19 cases in Illinois, but the number of people dying has been high for weeks."The success seen in the state of Illinois is absolutely where we should be going as a country, but when you look at the date rates, the clinical care of these most severely ill and critically ill patients with COVID-19 absolutely has gotten better. But it is still killing way too many people every single day, so we have to balance, you know, and not rest on our laurels. But for sure, what has been going in the state of Illinois is what more states in the country need to do, and that's going to involve a combination of factors. The vaccine being one, but those social mitigation, mask wearing also very, very important now more than ever when hospitals are at or near their capacity or breaking point," Dr. Ashton said.Dr. Ashton also added that while there is limited data in medical literature, it appears that the chronic exposure of chemicals from e-cigarettes or vape can make someone with COIVD-19 more vulnerable. The presenting signs and symptoms of vaping-related lung injuries can mimic that of COVID-19, she added."So again, this is common sense here you guys. You don't want to do anything to your lungs that could predispose you or make you more vulnerable for a high-impact respiratory pathogen like SARS-CoV-2," Dr. Ashton said.The deaths reported Wednesday include:- Adams County: 1 male 60s- Boone County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s- Bureau County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 4 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 13 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 9 males 80s, 6 females 90s, 6 males 90s, 1 female 100+- Cumberland County: 1 female 60s- DeKalb County: 1 male 60s- DuPage County: 2 males 50s, 3 females 70s, 4 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 males 90s- Effingham County: 1 female 80s- Ford County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s- Franklin County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s- Iroquois County: 1 male 80s- Jefferson County: 1 female 80s- Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s- Kankakee County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 90s- Knox County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s- Logan County: 1 male 80s- Macon County: 2 females 70s, 2 males 90s- Macoupin County: 2 males 70s- McHenry County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s- McLean County: 1 male 80s- Morgan County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s- Moultrie County: 1 male 80s- Peoria County: 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 males 80s- Perry County: 1 female 60s- Randolph County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s- Rock Island County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s- Vermilion County: 1 male 50s- Wabash County: 1 female 80s- Warren County: 1 male 80s- White County: 1 male 80s- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s- Will County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80sWinnebago County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+- Woodford County: 1 female 90s