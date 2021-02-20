WATCH
VIDEOS
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health and Coronavirus
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Building a Better Chicago
Chicago Proud
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Weather Sketchers
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Community
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Our Chicago
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
I-Team
Next Major Health Crisis?
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
health & fitness
health
coronavirus
coronavirus chicago
coronavirus illinois
i team
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
I-TEAM
Illinois heavy hitters go to bat for Merrick Garland
PUA overpayments may be forgiven, IDES to issue waivers
IG: CPD was 'ill-equipped' to handle George Floyd protests
All 1st, 2nd stimulus checks sent out, IRS says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Lenox man nearly loses hand trying to unclog snow blower
Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
Man shot inside Foot Locker in Ford City Mall, police say
Giveaway helps some Chicago Black-owned small businesses
Alaska woman using outhouse attacked by bear, from below
Elmwood Park gas station canopy collapses under snow
Toro recalls snow blower that carries the risk of amputation
Show More
Which Chicago residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by zip code
Illinois heavy hitters go to bat for Merrick Garland
Which IL residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by county
Looking back on Provident Hospital's remarkable history
9 more convictions from disgraced CPD sergeant vacated
More TOP STORIES News