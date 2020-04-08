coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus Illinois: Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle self-isolating after security team member tests positive for COVID-19

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle speaks about steps to assist small businesses and independent contractors during the coronavirus crisis.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is self-isolating after a member of her security team tested positive for COVID-19.

Board President Preckwinkle said Wednesday the member of her Executive Protection Detail was last in the Cook County Building and in a vehicle used by the detail on March 27.

"My thoughts and prayers are with my colleague and their entire family during this challenging time," Preckwinkle said in a statement.

Preckwinkle said she is not showing any symptoms, but is self-isolating until the end of the day on Friday.

Impacted areas on the fifth floor of the Cook County Building have been deep cleaned and the vehicle used by the employee has been taken out of service for cleaning.
