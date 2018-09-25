ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) --Cuddling is not just for lovers and babies.
It's now a professional form of therapy that reduces tension and relieves stress and pain.
Professional cuddlers from all across the United States and Canada will be at the Cuddlexpo at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O'Hare Hotel & Conference Center in Rosemont this weekend.
The expo is geared towards cuddle professionals, the therapeutic touch community, and for people who want to learn more about what cuddling can do for them.
Studies have shown cuddling can boost your happiness hormone known as oxytocin, and reduce cortisol which a hormone closely linked to stress.
"Most importantly, it makes you feel connected to another person and therefore more connected to yourself," said Cuddlist CEO and co-founder Adam Lippin. "You experience a connection that is powerful and can be transformational," added Lippin.
Given the recent #meetoo movement, Lippin said it's important to note that no one is required to do anything they don't want to do.
"Safe, platonic, consensual touch fills a need that's badly neglected in our society. Cuddling relaxes us and reduces stress at the very least, and on the deeper level it nourishes our soul and helps us get in touch with our higher self," said Lippin.
The Cuddlexpo runs this Friday through Sunday.