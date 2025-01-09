Seattle Sutton shares healthy college meals, including mug omelet, overnight oats

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Winter break is winding down, and college students are hitting the books once again.

But, it's important not to forget about fueling up with the right meals.

ABC7 Chicago is shaking up that dorm room diet with some quick, healthy and budget-friendly meals.

René Ficek, the owner and operator of Seattle Sutton Healthy Eating, joined ABC7 Thursday to show off some delicious options, including a microwave mug omelet, overnight oats and Seattle Sutton's premade meals.

Omelet recipe

In a large coffee mug, mix an egg, cheese, cherry tomatoes and spinach. Cook for two to three minutes.

No-cook overnight oats recipe

Combine rolled oats, milk or a plant-based alternative, yogurt, chia seeds and fruit in a jar and refrigerate overnight.

Visit https://seattlesutton.com for more information.