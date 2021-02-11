COVID-19 vaccine

Cook County COVID vaccine site at South Suburban College opening Thursday

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Another Cook County mass vaccination site will be opened at South Suburban College in South Holland Thursday.

Appointments can be made on Cook County's Health Department website for those in groups 1A and 1B. Those without internet access or need help scheduling an appointment can call (833) 308-1988 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

RELATED: Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county

The Cook County Department of Public Health says it has distributed vaccines to more than 100 partner locations including Jewel-Osco, Mariano's, Walgreens as well as health centers and hospitals.

RELATED: Triton College COVID vaccine site opens

This comes as the number of people eligible to get their vaccine, under Phase 1B is set to double two weeks from now.

Starting February 25, people in Illinois as young as 16 who have diabetes, cancer, and other high-risk health conditions will be eligible for the shot.

This expansion could add another three million people to 1B.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouth hollandvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecook countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Prominent anti-vaxxer RFK Jr. booted off Instagram
Chicago announces increased capacity for indoor dining
Illinois to expand who is eligible for Phase 1B vaccine
COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens at DuPage County Fairgrounds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois to expand who is eligible for Phase 1B vaccine
CPS pre-K, cluster students return to classroom Thursday
'Mandalorian' actress Gina Carano fired over social media post
Men lured by women on dating apps then robbed in Kenwood: CPD
Gunshots interrupt funeral for shooting victim in Englewood
Chicago's oldest hospital files for bankruptcy
Rittenhouse, accused of violating bond, goes before judge
Show More
Chicago FOP President John Catanzara suspended, pay stripped
Chilling video footage becomes key exhibit in Trump trial
Chicago Weather: Lake effect snow Thursday
Social Security scam calls steal money by claiming SSN theft
Prominent anti-vaxxer RFK Jr. booted off Instagram
More TOP STORIES News