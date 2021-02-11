Cook County COVID vaccine site at South Suburban College opening Thursday

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Another Cook County mass vaccination site will be opened at South Suburban College in South Holland Thursday.
Appointments can be made on Cook County's Health Department website for those in groups 1A and 1B. Those without internet access or need help scheduling an appointment can call (833) 308-1988 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Cook County Department of Public Health says it has distributed vaccines to more than 100 partner locations including Jewel-Osco, Mariano's, Walgreens as well as health centers and hospitals.
This comes as the number of people eligible to get their vaccine, under Phase 1B is set to double two weeks from now.
Starting February 25, people in Illinois as young as 16 who have diabetes, cancer, and other high-risk health conditions will be eligible for the shot.
This expansion could add another three million people to 1B.
