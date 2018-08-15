HEALTH & FITNESS

Thyroid medications recalled due to risk of impurities after Chinese supplier fails US FDA inspection

(FILE).

CNN
Certain batches of hypothyroid medications are being recalled by Westminster Pharmaceuticals after one of its Chinese suppliers failed a US Food and Drug Administration inspection.

The medication in question contains a combination of levothyroxine, called LT4, and liothyronine, called LT3. Both are synthetic thyroid hormones used when a person's thyroid gland is no longer functioning properly.

"While we stand behind the quality of our product, we are taking the utmost precaution by recalling our Thyroid, USP Tablets only to the wholesale level due to a recent inspection by the FDA at one of our active ingredient manufacturers," Westminster Pharmaceuticals owner and CEO Gajan Mahendiran said in a statement.

The FDA inspected the Sichuan Friendly Pharmaceutical Co.'s manufacturing plant in October. In a letter dated June 22, the agency informed the Chinese company that the plant was not meeting its good manufacturing process standards. If the company fails to correct those issues, the letter warned, it could "result in FDA continuing to refuse admission of articles manufactured."

No adverse effects from these medications had been reported as of August 9, Westminster Pharmaceuticals said; instead, the lots were being recalled out of an abundance of caution.

Because thyroid medications can treat serious disease, the FDA recommends that consumers continue to take the pills until they can contact their physician or pharmacist for further guidance.

The recall affects 37 unexpired lots of levothyroxine and liothyronine (Thyroid Tablets, USP) 15, 30, 60, 90 and 120 milligrams. The company is reaching out to all wholesale customers to ask them to stop filling prescriptions with the affected pills, which are sold in 100-count bottles.

Details on the specific lots and product descriptions can be found on the FDA website.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Westminster's Regulatory Affairs Department on weekdays at 888-354-9939 or email recalls@wprx.com.

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthrecallprescription drugspharmaceuticals
HEALTH & FITNESS
Measles cases confirmed in 21 states, including Illinois, Indiana
Playing harmonica helps COPD patients
Woman becomes youngest US face transplant recipient
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
2 women shot, 1 fatally, when bullets entered their South Side homes
$5M reward offered for capture, arrest of cartel leader 'El Mencho'
WATCH LIVE: Testimony continues in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Chicago townhouse reportedly once owned by Vince Vaughn listed for $1.5M
Harvey police: Deadly shootout may have stemmed from online dispute
Autopsy to be performed on burned body found in West Chicago
Germany creates 3rd gender identity for records
San Francisco announces new 'poop patrol' to clean feces from streets
Show More
IL business to lay off 150, move to Mexico due to Trump tariffs
Chicago-bound flight makes emergency landing in NC
Illinois woman celebrates 101st birthday at Taco Bell
British police: crash suspect is Briton of Sudanese origin
More News