COVID-19 vaccine

Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county

By John Kelly, Jonathan Fagg and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

How to track COVID vaccines on interactive map

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's interactive Illinois COVID-19 vaccine tracker shows the latest information and data on COVID-19 vaccines in the state.

RELATED: Chicago COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by zip code

Updated daily, to shows how many residents of the state are fully vaccinated and how many vaccine doses have been administered.

Explore our interactive Illinois COVID-19 vaccine tracker




It gives the latest vaccination data statewide and for each county and where providers statewide have vaccine doses in stock.

When the CDC, state health department or any other body publishes information on COVID-19 vaccines in the state, it will be added to this tracker.

RELATED COVERAGE

Tinley Park Convention Center COVID vaccine site is Cook County's 1st mass vaccination location
Our Chicago: Illinois moves to Phase 1B of vaccination plan
COVID vaccine: How United Airlines transports doses quickly, safely
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisvaccinescoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Lollapalooza returning to Grant Park at full capacity
60% of US adults have at least one dose of COVID vaccine
Biden says US will share more COVID vaccines globally
What we know about the COVID variant first seen in India
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents
Lollapalooza returning to Grant Park at full capacity
Charles Grodin, known for 'Heartbreak Kid,' 'Beethoven,' dies at 86
Search intensifies for boy, 12, with autism missing from Hammond hotel
IL reports 1,495 COVID cases, 21 deaths
1st major post-COVID Chicago Pre-Broadway show announced
Tesla driver ticketed for sleeping while on autopilot, police say
Show More
Prosecutor: NC deputies' fatal shooting of Black man justified
'American Idol' finalist Grace Kinstler returning to IL for hometown celebration
Chicago Weather: Cloudy with passing showers
Man wounded in Bolingbrook shootout with car burglary suspects
Chinese American Museum to host 'Proud to be Asian' event
More TOP STORIES News