Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county

Explore our interactive Illinois COVID-19 vaccine tracker

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7's interactive Illinois COVID-19 vaccine tracker shows the latest information and data on COVID-19 vaccines in the state.Updated daily, to shows how many residents of the state are fully vaccinated and how many vaccine doses have been administered.It gives the latest vaccination data statewide and for each county and where providers statewide have vaccine doses in stock.When the CDC, state health department or any other body publishes information on COVID-19 vaccines in the state, it will be added to this tracker.