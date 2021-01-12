Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county

RELATED: Chicago COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by zip code
Updated daily, to shows how many residents of the state are fully vaccinated and how many vaccine doses have been administered.
Explore our interactive Illinois COVID-19 vaccine tracker
It gives the latest vaccination data statewide and for each county and where providers statewide have vaccine doses in stock.
When the CDC, state health department or any other body publishes information on COVID-19 vaccines in the state, it will be added to this tracker.
RELATED COVERAGE
Tinley Park Convention Center COVID vaccine site is Cook County's 1st mass vaccination location
Our Chicago: Illinois moves to Phase 1B of vaccination plan
COVID vaccine: How United Airlines transports doses quickly, safely