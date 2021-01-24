coronavirus illinois

Our Chicago: Illinois moves to Phase 1B of vaccination plan

By Kay Cesinger

Our Chicago

On January 25th Illinois takes a step forward to phase 1B in the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan.

As part offers 1B, people 65 and older and many essential workers will be newly eligible to receive the vaccine.

Among them, people over the age of 65 as well as frontline essential workers. That includes first responders, teachers, grocery store employees, postal workers and more.

The Illinois National Guard will be assisting with vaccinations at Cook County Health Centers in half a dozen suburbs.

There are more deployments planned throughout the state.

WATCH: Our Chicago Part 1


EMBED More News Videos

On January 25th Illinois takes a step forward to phase 1B in the state's Covid-19 vaccination plan.



Officials said that beginning Monday, those guard-supported sites will take 1B appointments as will pharmacies at hundreds of Walgreens, CVS and Jewel locations.

Here to talk about the roll-out is Karen Ayala, Executive Director of the DuPage County Health Department and Dr. Kiran Joshi the senior medical officer and co-lead at Cook County Department of Public Health.

WATCH: Our Chicago Part 2


EMBED More News Videos

On January 25th Illinois takes a step forward to phase 1B in the state's Covid-19 vaccination plan.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IL enters new phase of COVID-19 vaccination Monday
Illinois reports 5,152 new cases, 97 deaths
Chicago Bears surprise nurses, thank them for COVID efforts
Seniors face technological hurdles in getting COVID vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL enters new phase of COVID-19 vaccination Monday
Boy arrested after Near West Side carjacking
Up to 1 ft. of snow expected in some areas in coming days
COVID in US: 40% of Americans live in areas running out of ICU space
24 shot, 5 fatally in weekend gun violence
Is it possible to book a vacation right now?
Family mourns loss of girl, 12, killed in Garfield Ridge head-on crash
Show More
Some CPS parents push for more in-person learning
Inauguration sows doubt among QAnon conspiracy theorists
Ways to stretch your stimulus dollars
Authorities investigate blast at anti-gay California church
11 workers rescued from China gold mine after 2 weeks
More TOP STORIES News