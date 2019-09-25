Health & Fitness

Nurses return to work at University of Chicago Medical Center following strike

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of nurses who went on strike at the University of Chicago Medical Center went back to work Wednesday morning.

The nurses cheered as they walk back into the hospital for the first time since they went on strike last week.

The nurses hit the picket line after contract negotiations broke down with the hospital.

"It was a difficult decision to come to and it was definitely very emotional," said nurse Talisa Hardin.

Last Friday, 2,200 members of National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United agreed to a 24-hour strike after contract negotiations broke down, however hospital officials said temporary replacement nurses needed a five-day guarantee to work through Tuesday.

Hardin, who works in the burn unit, said it was emotional to be without their patients.

"We had a lot of worry for our patients, just because you think that nobody can care for your patients as good as you can," she said.

The University of Chicago Medical Center's contract with the National Nurses Union expired in April. The nurses are demanding better staffing at the hospital and say the shortages are putting their patients at risk.

"Nurses every day, everywhere can talk to you about unsafe staffing and taking care of more patients than they can handle," Hardin said.

RELATED: University of Chicago Medical Center moves patients to other hospitals in anticipation for nurses' strike

But the hospital has said that the fall out is over incentive pay. Hospital officials said the hospital has been negotiating with nurses since March, and that the nurse staffing levels are the best in the state.

Both sides will go back to the bargaining table to address the issues. The next bargaining session is scheduled for September 30.
