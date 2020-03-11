Coronavirus

WATCH: Infectious disease doctor answers your questions about COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are a lot of questions and misinformation out there about COVID-19.

Dr. Irfan Hafiz, an infectious disease specialist at Northwestern Medicine in Woodstock and McHenry, joined ABC7 on Wednesday to answer questions viewers shared with us on social media.

Here are just some of the questions he will answer:

Can a person who is infected, but doesn't have any symptoms yet, spread the virus?

If there's no cure, how have some people recovered from it?

Can you get the virus more than one time?

I have asthma. Should I get ill, at what point should I be concerned?
