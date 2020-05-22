Sen. Dick Durbin to tour COVID-19 testing facility at UI Health's Mile Square Health Center-South Shore

CHICAGO (WLS) -- U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin will tour a COVID-19 testing site at UI Health's Mile Square Health Center-South Shore Friday morning.
The facility at 7037 S. Stony Island Ave. allows testing by appointment.
U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., and U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., will also join Durbin Friday.
Durbin joined Cook County officials to tour the testing facility at Stroger Hospital last Friday.
The testing facility at 1969 W. Ogden Ave. allows for both drive-thru and walkup testing for coronavirus.
Durbin was joined by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Cook County Health Interim CEO Debra Carey for the tour of the facility.
