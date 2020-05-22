coronavirus testing

Sen. Dick Durbin to tour COVID-19 testing facility at UI Health's Mile Square Health Center-South Shore

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin will tour a COVID-19 testing site at UI Health's Mile Square Health Center-South Shore Friday morning.

The facility at 7037 S. Stony Island Ave. allows testing by appointment.

U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., and U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., will also join Durbin Friday.

Durbin joined Cook County officials to tour the testing facility at Stroger Hospital last Friday.

The testing facility at 1969 W. Ogden Ave. allows for both drive-thru and walkup testing for coronavirus.

Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

Durbin was joined by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Cook County Health Interim CEO Debra Carey for the tour of the facility.

Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area
