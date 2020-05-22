Sen. Dick Durbin to tour COVID-19 testing facility at UI Health's Mile Square Health Center-South Shore

CHICAGO (WLS) -- U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin will tour a COVID-19 testing site at UI Health's Mile Square Health Center-South Shore Friday morning.The facility at 7037 S. Stony Island Ave. allows testing by appointment.U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., and U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., will also join Durbin Friday.Durbin joined Cook County officials toThe testing facility at 1969 W. Ogden Ave. allows for both drive-thru and walkup testing for coronavirus.Durbin was joined by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Cook County Health Interim CEO Debra Carey for the tour of the facility.