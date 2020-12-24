Chicago COVID vaccine map shows how many have gotten vaccinated by zip code

Explore our interactive Chicago COVID-19 vaccine map

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago is now publishing daily data on how many COVID-19 vaccines are being administered in the city and who is receiving them.As of Wednesday, 18,857 people in the city have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. That's about 0.7% of the city's population.The zip code population that has received the most vaccinations is 60611, with 1,264 people receiving a dose. That's almost 4% of that population. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, both given within three weeks.That zip code covers the Magnificent Mile, parts of the Near North Side and Streeterville. Notably, Northwestern Memorial Hospital is located in the 60611 zip code.Front line health care workers and elderly people in long term care facilities are both first in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.