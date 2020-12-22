COVID Vaccine Diaries: 3 Chicago area healthcare workers share their experiences

December 21

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the first round of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are distributed to health care workers on the front lines, three are sharing their experience with ABC7 Eyewitness News.is a pediatrician with the NorthShore University HealthSystem where she also serves as a Physician Director of Primary Care. She lives just outside Chicago with her husband and her two daughters.is the Interim Chief, Section of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Stem Cell Transplantation University of Chicago Medicine. Director, Childhood, Adolescent and Young Adult Survivorship Center. She has a particular interest in the care of childhood cancer survivors.is an emergency room nurse at Rush University Medical Center and has been for the last 20 years. He has a passion for helping people in a time of crisis and said the past year "has been, like many others in health care, the most challenging of my career." He is a single father to "a great 19-year-old son."Dr. Robinson received her vaccine on Thursday December 17, 2020 at Evanston Hospital, NorthShore University HealthSystem. She was so happy and relieved the day had finally come. Twenty-four hours after the shot she was feeling good, just a little soreness at the vaccine site and a little lightheaded at lunchtime but that didn't last long.On Saturday she was feeling so good; she had a wonderful workout at home.Dr. Robinson has a special message for anyone doubting the vaccine's safety, especially those in Black and Brown communities.Dr. Henderson had her first round of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine on Friday December 18, 2020 at the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was able to document her excitement throughout the process.She had some slight soreness at the injection site but said the greatest effect she's experiencing is a "lightness in her step" and the feeling of being safer.Dr. Henderson is looking forward to life returning to the way it was, including having the ability to hug again.Rush ER nurse Billy Kneitz was one of the first healthcare workers at the hospital to get the vaccine on Thursday December 17, 2020.Soon after he was back in the ER, where COVID patients are still coming through. Right after getting the shot he felt fine, but the following day he did experience something that surprised him. It didn't last long and he never missed a beat.Kneitz said we still have a ways to go with the virus, but he is hopeful this vaccine is the beginning of the end.Like so many people, he misses what makes life so much fun.