COVID-19 vaccine

COVID Vaccine Diaries: 3 Chicago area healthcare workers share their experiences

By Christine Tressel and the ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the first round of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are distributed to health care workers on the front lines, three are sharing their experience with ABC7 Eyewitness News.

Dr. Sharon Robinson is a pediatrician with the NorthShore University HealthSystem where she also serves as a Physician Director of Primary Care. She lives just outside Chicago with her husband and her two daughters.

Dr. Tara Henderson is the Interim Chief, Section of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Stem Cell Transplantation University of Chicago Medicine. Director, Childhood, Adolescent and Young Adult Survivorship Center. She has a particular interest in the care of childhood cancer survivors.

Billy Kneitz, RN is an emergency room nurse at Rush University Medical Center and has been for the last 20 years. He has a passion for helping people in a time of crisis and said the past year "has been, like many others in health care, the most challenging of my career." He is a single father to "a great 19-year-old son."

December 21



Dr. Robinson received her vaccine on Thursday December 17, 2020 at Evanston Hospital, NorthShore University HealthSystem. She was so happy and relieved the day had finally come. Twenty-four hours after the shot she was feeling good, just a little soreness at the vaccine site and a little lightheaded at lunchtime but that didn't last long.

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Sharon Robinson gets her first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot and takes us through the process and the first couple days afterward.



On Saturday she was feeling so good; she had a wonderful workout at home.

Dr. Robinson has a special message for anyone doubting the vaccine's safety, especially those in Black and Brown communities.

Dr. Henderson had her first round of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine on Friday December 18, 2020 at the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was able to document her excitement throughout the process.

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Tara Henderson takes us through getting her first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot and the first couple days after.



She had some slight soreness at the injection site but said the greatest effect she's experiencing is a "lightness in her step" and the feeling of being safer.

Dr. Henderson is looking forward to life returning to the way it was, including having the ability to hug again.

Rush ER nurse Billy Kneitz was one of the first healthcare workers at the hospital to get the vaccine on Thursday December 17, 2020.

EMBED More News Videos

Rush ER Nurse Billy Kneitz shares his experience of getting the first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot, and the first couple days after, including a slightly unexpected experience.



Soon after he was back in the ER, where COVID patients are still coming through. Right after getting the shot he felt fine, but the following day he did experience something that surprised him. It didn't last long and he never missed a beat.

Kneitz said we still have a ways to go with the virus, but he is hopeful this vaccine is the beginning of the end.

Like so many people, he misses what makes life so much fun.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoillinois medical districthyde parkevanstonvaccinescoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemichospitalscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
IL reports 4,699 COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths
From Old West to new vaccines: COVID-19 role for America's earliest law enforcement agency
East Moline woman finds apparent COVID test in Kohl's package
New variant of COVID-19 sets off panic in United Kingdom
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
When Americans could see $600 direct stimulus payment
EMT who helped man with COVID-like symptoms on flight falls ill
Concealed-carry license holder killed during Bridgeport robbery: CPD
Morgan Park shooting kills woman, 71: police
IL reports 4,699 COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths
One man self-eliminates on 'Bachelorette' while another returns
CPD officers involved in botched raid on desk duty, Lightfoot says
Show More
New variant of COVID-19 sets off panic in United Kingdom
The Christmas Star: How to see Jupiter, Saturn together in Chicago
East Moline woman finds apparent COVID test in Kohl's package
I-55 SB lanes reopen near Joliet after deadly crash
Blue Island recovery center helps people facing homelessness from pandemic
More TOP STORIES News