COVID-19 Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot gets vaccine as city moves into Phase 1B of distribution plan

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot rolled up her sleeve and got the COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning at St. Bernard Hospital as the city officially moved into Phase 1B of the vaccine distribution plan.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Alison Arwady administered the vaccine to Mayor Lightfoot.

"I think increasingly, people are optimistic and hopeful in recognizing the importance of what this vaccine will mean to their lives," Mayor Lightfoot said.

RELATED: Chicago COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by zip code

The rest of Illinois moved into Phase 1B of vaccine distribution as well on Monday, which means people over the age of 65 and some essential workers are eligible to get the vaccine.

Of Chicagoans who have received the vaccine, Mayor Lightfoot said only 17% are Latinx and only 15% are Black, based on analysis by CDPH.

"Our city is two thirds people of color and yet we are falling woefully behind in the number of people of color who have been vaccinated to date," Mayor Lightfoot.

Mayor Lightfoot announced that the city would be targeting 15 high-need communities based on COVID-19 vulnerability. The city is also planning to work with community groups to connect with people who may be left out of traditional vaccine channels and identify groups where vaccine access will most quickly decrease COVID transmission.
