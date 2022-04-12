hero

Quick-thinking 3rd-grade teacher saves 9-year-old boy from choking on bottle cap

EMBED <>More Videos

Quick thinking 3rd-grade teacher saved 9-year-old boy from choking

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey -- One teacher's quick thinking at a school in New Jersey may have saved the life of a student.

Robert, a 9-year-old student, was in his math class Wednesday when he needed a spit of water.

But he couldn't get the cap off with his hands.

"And then I started it with my teeth and then I was squeezing it a little and then the water pushed the cap to my throat," Robert said.

SEE ALSO | Crystal Lake South High School custodian credited with saving student's life

That's when Robert started choking on the cap.

"I was going to the sink trying to cough it out and I couldn't so I ran very quickly to Ms. Jenkins," Robert said.

And Ms. Jenkins acted immediately.

"He was pointing to his neck and he's all flustered," East Orange Community Charter School third-grade teacher Janiece Jenkins said. "He can't talk so then I just turn him around I perform the Heimlich maneuver and here we are."

Robert has been a student at the charter school since pre-K so, naturally, the school is his second home.

The school administration called Robert's mom to let her know what happened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew jerseyheroteachergood samaritangood newsfeel goodchokingstudents
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HERO
Northwest suburban custodian credited with saving student's life
2 people, dog rescued from raging west suburban house fire | VIDEO
Hero neighbor jumps into frozen pond to save 6-year-old girl
TSA officer jumps conveyor belt to save choking baby at Newark airport
TOP STORIES
Couple found dead in Uptown apartment complex ID'd
One killed after teens take turns shooting each other, police say
Video shows driver fleeing traffic stop, injuring 3
Chicago Ridge bar's veteran donations bucket stolen
1 killed, 1 critically injured in Canaryville shooting
COVID pill now widely available in Chicago area
What we know and don't know about quarterback Dwayne Haskins' death
Show More
Coroner discovers bodies of parents, son at shooting range
Britney Spears announces she's pregnant
Brookfield stabbing prompts brief lockdown at nearby schools
Chicago Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson suspended 3 games for hitting ...
Florida teen earns $4M in scholarship money
More TOP STORIES News