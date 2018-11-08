THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING

Hero saves as many as 30 people during Thousand Oaks shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

A man helped rescue possibly as many as 30 people after shots were fired at a bar in Thousand Oaks late Wednesday night.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. --
A man helped rescue as many as 30 people during a shooting at a Thousand Oaks nightclub that left 13 people dead, including the shooter.

Matt Wennerstrom said he immediately recognized the sound of gunfire. He smashed a window with a barstool to rescue people in the bar as the shooting was taking place.

"We probably pushed 30 or 35 people through that window," Wennerstrom said.

Blood was visible on the sleeve of his shirt.



"All I did was grab as many people as I could and pull them underneath the table until I heard a break in the shots, and then we got people out of there, as much as we could," he said.

One woman who went through the window was in tears describing the event.



Wennerstrom, who said he visits Borderline every week, said all he wanted to do was get his friends to safety.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday at Borderline Bar & Grill. Authorities said hundreds of people were inside the bar when the gunfire rang out.

The shooting left 12 people dead, including a Ventura County sheriff's sergeant, authorities said.

Authorities said the suspect was killed inside the venue.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mass shootingfatal shootingthousand oaks mass shootingCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING
12 killed in shooting at nightclub in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering Sgt. Ron Helus
More thousand oaks mass shooting
Top Stories
12 killed in shooting at nightclub in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering Sgt. Ron Helus
Massive indoor sports, educational facility opening in Pullman
Teen who killed girlfriend and put her under the sink shared graphic images of her murder
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy Thursday with light snow at night
Chicago could see first measurable snow of the season this week
Trump revels in victories, revokes CNN reporter's press credentials
Community meeting aims to address Hyde Park Halloween vandalism
Show More
Racist graffiti found at Oak Park-River Forest HS
4 injured in Buffalo Grove crash
Woman records mouse inside AMC theater
Breaking Bad movie confirmed by Bryan Cranston
More News