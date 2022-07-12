WASHINGTON DC (WLS) -- Families impacted by gun violence, including the Highland Park shooting, are in Washington D.C. to meet with legislators and force meaningful changes.
Their eyes were still damp with tears when survivors of the country's most recent mass shootings, Highland Park and Uvalde, emerged from the first of a marathon of meetings on Capitol Hill.
Their first stop was to the office of Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, an emphatic advocate for gun control.
Highland Park marks 1 week since deadly parade shooting with moment of silence
"We shared our stories, but also said that we don't have time to wait," Highland Park survivor Natalie Lorentz said. "There needs to be change now."
Senator Murphy tried. He co-sponsored the first significant piece of gun legislation to pass through Congress in 30 years.
Highland Park mayor, Gov. Pritzker join Biden to mark passing of gun safety law
But that was before Highland Park. With each passing week, stories like Natalie Lorentz's become a more common.
"There was a family next to us- the parents were both shot and killed," Lorentz said. "I mean, just being able to be out in the world and feel safe, to have that ripped away and to know that at any moment that could and will happen again."
So, she's in Washington D.C. with an growing coalition of survivors to try and stop the cycle
"I'm feeling fortunate I was able to take my two daughters and safely escape," Highland Park survivor Lara Chaimson. "I want to make sure I can speak for my town to make sure this is the last town this should happen to."
Highland Park shooting survivors in Washington DC to meet with lawmakers, push for gun control
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News