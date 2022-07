Highland Park to mark 1 week since deadly parade shooting with moment of silence

EMBED >More News Videos A man who witnessed the horrifying attack on his community recalled seeing the gunman peering down from a nearby rooftop when shots rang out.

HIGHLAND PARK (WLS) -- A moment of silence in Highland Park Monday will mark one week since the deadly parade shooting. The parade route where seven people were killed has re-opened and businesses in the area are reopening.At 10:14 a.m., the moment the first bullet was fired, there will be a moment of silence in Highland Park.Local churches will mark the moment by tolling bells seven times in memory of the victims killed.On Central Avenue, more and more businesses are reopening.Community members continue to come together to help many recovering from the traumatic event.An interfaith group gathered Sunday to offer support."It gives you comfort to know that, despite what your religion is, that you can come together on just a human scale. Something very horrific happened close to us, and we want to support each other, pray together," said Susan Richmond.Signs reading Highland Park Strong now stand in lieu of the flags that had been placed for the parade along Central.Wednesday night, there will be another candlelight vigil to honor the victims and those impacted by the shooting.