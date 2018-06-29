Covered bridge in Long Grove majorly damaged days after historic landmark designation

EMBED </>More Videos

A 100-year-old covered bridge in Long Grove was heavily damaged Thursday, just days after being designated a historic landmark. (WLS)

A 100-year-old covered bridge in Long Grove was heavily damaged Thursday, just days after being designated a historic landmark.

The driver of a box truck destroyed the historic bridge as it went through, snapping the roof frame and structurally damaging the bridge, which was set for a blue ribbon honoring in July.

No one was hurt.

The driver was stopped and cited by police shortly after. He faces several citations.

Authorities say the driver ignored warning signs that ban large trucks and buses from driving through the covered bridge.

A Lake County sheriff's deputy says the truck weighed 15,000 pounds, exceeding the weight limit of the bridge.
