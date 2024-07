63-year-old man killed in Roseland hit-and-run: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver struck and killed a man on the city's South Side on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the hit-and-run crash happened in the Roseland neighborhood's 10700-block of South Emerald Avenue just before 6:16 a.m.

An unknown vehicle struck a 63-year-old man, who suffered trauma to his body, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What led up to the crash was not immediately clear.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.